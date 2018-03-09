‘Gotham’s Chris Chalk Breaks Down Lucius’ Recent Poison Ivy Obsession

The loyal Lucius Fox, played by Chris Chalk, is certainly one of the unsung heroes in the streets of Gotham. Vastly underutilized, the character is mostly seen aiding Jim Gordon in an investigation, checking out bodies in the crime lab, or building a vigilante suit for young Bruce Wayne.

Finally, in this week’s new Gotham episode, Lucius was brought to the forefront, just not in the way many fans were expecting. Mr. Fox fell victim to the new Poison Ivy’s power, following around the villain like a young boy in love. While Lucius certainly wasn’t the hero of the episode, his scenes provided more than enough comedic relief and proved to viewers that the character needs to be involved more often.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ahead of the episode, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Chris Chalk about this fun and light-hearted turn for Lucius.

“First off, Peyton [List] is such a great addition to the cast,” Chalk began. “You know, with this evolution of Ivy, she’s evolved and she’s changed into different personalities. So, it’s really cool to see how she’s turned into this version of Poison Ivy. But, the effect is on Lucius is hilarious because he’s calm, cool and collected but he’s head over heels with hope. He’s just baffled by his own love and all his inhibitions and all of his you know, properness man issue. And he lays the whammy on us. So it was super fun to film, you know, this version of [Lucius].

“I’m always pitching a version to where he gets to be more angry and violent but no one’s listened to that yet. But maybe small steps. We see him in love and but then maybe we get to see him beat people up.”

We asked Chalk about the influence that the comics or other live-action Batman adaptations had on this storyline, and the actor revealed that it fell largely the shoulders of the world and characters Gotham has made its own.

“Well we’re lucky ’cause the writers, they’re always so specific and, as specific as they are, they allow us to the freedom to create,” the actor told us. “So we just kinda live in a world where we get to build off of each other. We work with the writers who give us incredible words where we don’t have to add anything but, we have the freedom to add stuff. So, yeah its mostly just playing along with the group. We’re in a big sandbox, essentially.”

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!