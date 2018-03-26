‘Gotham’ Set Photo Reveals Possible First Look at The Joker

The Clown Prince of Crime is finally coming to Gotham!

While many believed that Jerome Valeska, played by Cameron Monaghan, would go on to become Gotham‘s version of the Joker, the cast creators of the series assured fans that this wasn’t the case, and that Jerome would only lay the groundwork for a Joker character to come later. This week, a photo from the Gotham set surfaced, and it looks like we’ve finally got our first look at this Joker character, also played by Cameron Monaghan.

As you can see in the photo below, this potential Joker looks much more like the classic version of the character, with a similar style to Jack Nicholson’s take in 1989. He dons a wide hat, a pale face, and a purple jacket to go with his golden tie.

First look at the #Gotham version of ‘full’ Joker. Rumors are Cameron Monaghan will become the Joker, but Jerome won’t 🤔 https://t.co/aWwSmvOO3j pic.twitter.com/cMNjRQsP5s — JAY✪WARREN (@Greenershade) March 21, 2018

There may be some confusion regarding the Joker on Gotham, considering the fact that Monaghan is playing the character in this photo. If the actor plays Jerome, and Jerome definitely isn’t the Joker, how does this work?

Well, the answer is simple: Monaghan is playing two roles this season.

A rumor regarding Monaghan’s potential second role began floating around online a couple of weeks ago. When the actor spoke with ComicBook.com ahead of his midseason debut, he confirmed that he was indeed playing multiple parts.

“It’s a very strange thing,” Monaghan told us. “Obviously I can’t get too much into what the theory is or what that’s like. I will say that I wanted to make this guy feel distinct and I wanted to make him be visually different, I wanted him to carry himself different, I wanted his voice to be different. I wanted everything about him to be accepted. So that’s a challenge in itself, but also a challenge is, you’re basically acting with yourself. It’s a very weird thing. It’s definitely one of the most challenging things I’ve ever had to do as an actor. It was a bit of a head-trip.”

During an interview with Bustle, Gotham star Morena Baccarin said that Monaghan’s second character was “psychotic” and that he would work with Jerome, “leading Gotham to revolt.” This definitely sounds a lot like the Joker we all know and love.

This is legitimately so perfect, we’ve barely seen anything and it’s already one of my favorite live-action Joker designs pic.twitter.com/T8UCv3KL3e — 🃏 JOKER MOVIE 🃏 (@Sporraw) March 21, 2018

As to when we could see this character debut, Monaghan revealed that he could arrive sooner than anyone expected.

“Um, not very long at all,” Monaghan said. “You know, obviously Jerome comes back in episode 4×13 and It will only be two or three more episodes until we start getting to this new one. You don’t have to wait too long.”

What do you think of Gotham‘s new Joker? Does it stand up to the high hopes you had for him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.