Gotham Knights Fans Launch Campaign Asking The CW to Renew the Series

Gotham Knights Season 1 is still airing on the CW, but there's been widespread fear that the series will NOT get a Season 2 renewal. Well, DC fans who love The CW's DC TV Universe refuse to accept even the possibility of defeat – so they are launching a campaign to save Gotham Knights by securing word of a Season 2 renewal as soon as possible.

Fans of Gotham Knights are falling in with the @RenewGothamK Twitter account, which has revealed that the grassroots campaign to save the show has gone to another level. Fans put together a video highlighting themselves standing under "Renew Gotham Knights" billboards in various locations; the combined video plays as a testimony to how many people love Gotham Knights, and how far they are (literally) willing to go to save it:

"Gotham Knights fans have sent up the Bat Signal!" the tweet reads. "@TheCW, #CWGothamKnights fans have banded together and we will keep rallying for this awesome show! Please hear us and #RenewGothamKnights! @TheCW_GothamK @warnerbrostv @NXSTMediaGroup @BSSchwartz #CWGothamKnights".

The "Renew Gotham Knights" campaign made enough of an impact to attract the attention of one of the show's stars early on: Misha Collins, who plays district attorney Harvey Dent in the series. Collins offered the following humorous words of support to fans last month, when the "Renew Gotham Knights" billboards started appearing: "To whomever did this: On my word, I will hunt you down and make you pay." (With a big hug and a high-five).

Now that Gotham Knights fans have rallied together to put out this video, Collins is once again showing support to the cause:

"Um... what?! Amazing. Thank you all! (You #CWGothamKnights fans should probably consider banding together to start an international marketing firm...) #RenewGothamKnights @TheCW_GothamK @TheCW".

So far, the campaign and the publicity around it seems to be working. An additional video from "@RenewGothamK" shows just how far across the globe the fandom's rally cry has reached: "And the Bat Brats message has gone global! From the US to Europe, Mexico, and all the way to Australia, #CWGothamKnights fans are demanding a Season Two! #RenewGothamKnights".

What Is Gotham Knigts About?

Here's the synopsis for Gotham Knights:

In Gotham Knights, Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela, an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row, a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row, a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown, and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley. But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights airs new episodes on The CW.