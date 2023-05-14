Gotham Knights "Poison Pill" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for "Poison Pill", the tenth episode of Gotham Knights' first season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 30th and from the sound of things, it's only going to get more complicated for the Knights. The most recent episode of the series saw Turner taken by the Court of Owls and while it's not clear exactly who is in danger in the "Poison Pill" synopsis, one of the Knights is in trouble and the team has very little time to save them. There also appear to be some big developments for Harvey Dent and the March family as well. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

RACE AGAINST THE CLOCK — With one of their own in trouble, the team scrambles to find a solution before it's too late. Elsewhere, Harvey (Misha Collins) undertakes a risky gambit to get the answers he seeks. Finally, Brody (Rahart Adams) turns to Stephanie (Anna Lore) after he stumbles upon some information involving his father Lincoln (guest star Damon Dayoub). Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara also star. Elizabeth Henstridge directed the episode written by Nicki Holcomb & Summer Plair.

Given how interconnected everything is with the Court of Owls, this could be a major episode for Gotham Knights. It was previously revealed that Lincoln March is involved with the Owls, having executed Cressida, but it also appears that Harvey may have some ties as well — or at the very least have been framed by March and made to seem like he has ties. But Harvey has issues of his own and viewers have seen him continuing to struggle with losing time and memories — and his unravelling is only just beginning.

"From this point on in the season, the show really delves into the gritty aspects of Harvey Dent's story," Misha Collins said previously. "We see the unravelling; we see him white knuckling it and trying to hold it together … he has a real struggle."

"Every episode is going to be incredibly frustrating for the audience because they are not going to want to wait another week for the next one to come out," he added.

Has Gotham Knights been renewed?

While The CW has made some announcements regarding its fall programming — including the cancellation of Kung Fu, The Winchesters, and Walker Independence — the fates of the network's last remaining DC shows remain a question mark. Neither Gotham Knights nor Superman & Lois have yet to be renewed for new seasons, though there have been reports that The CW is likely to renew just one.

"Superman & Lois has the bigger audience – it's averaging 1.2 million viewers over seven days to about 675,000 for Gotham Knights – but is also considerably pricier," the report reads. "Gotham Knights is the least expensive DC series The CW has ever aired, sources say," The Hollywood Reporter indicated.

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Poison "Pill airs May 30th.