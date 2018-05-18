‘Gotham’ Introduces Man-Bat in Season 4 Finale

As the city crumbled to the ground in the No Man’s Land-inspired Season 4 finale of Gotham, quite a few notable Batman villains emerged from the shadows, not the least of which was the ever-popular Man-Bat.

The past several episodes focused on Jeremiah Valeska preparing to unleash his fury on Gotham City. In tonight’s episode, all of the villain’s plans came to fruition, and multiple bombs exploded, causing most of the city to come crashing down.

With the city in ruins, a horde of Batman villains that have never been seen on Gotham appeared out of the darkest corners of the city’s streets. Tonight’s episode ended with a glimpse at some of these villains, including the humanoid terror Man-Bat, a character that many fans have been begging to see for some time.

At the end of the episode, two smugglers were seen walking through a church, when a creature in the rafters jumped down behind them. They turned to see the wings of Man-Bat spread just before the camera cut away.

Additionally, tonight’s finale brought viewers the first look at Mother and Orphan.

Man-Bat has been on the fans’ radars ever since 2016, when former EP Ken Woodruff hinted that the world had opened up in a way that allowed for the character’s appearance.

“That was always the goal,” Woodruff said. “And how it changes the show going forward is that we can still always pull from that Carmine Falcone mobster, more gritty, noir-ish world to tell stories, but we can also have this new element of Man-Bat or Firefly or Mr. Freeze and the technology that surrounds that.”

We already saw Firefly and Mr. Freeze in seasons past. Now Man-Bat can be added to the list.

With only 13 episodes left in the entire series, it will be interesting to see what Gotham does with all of these new villains, and how they will alter Bruce Wayne’s journey to becoming Batman.

Last week, FOX renewed Gotham for a fifth and final season, consisting of just 13 episodes. The show is expected to return sometime in the early months of 2019.