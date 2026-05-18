10 Best Frank Miller Stories in Comic Book History, Ranked

For over 40 years, Frank Miller has been one of the most influential, and sometimes controversial, comic book creators in the industry’s history. Through both his unique style of writing and art, Miller has crafted many stories that have become iconic for their dark, multilayered quality. Miller’s work, especially during the ‘80s, was a significant turning point for the comic book industry, as he helped show that the superhero genre could tackle mature themes and dark subject matter with nuance and depth. Whether it was his work at DC, Marvel, or other comic book companies, Miller has inspired numerous generations of future comic writers and artists.

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Through his gritty stories and visually striking art style, Frank Miller has redefined many street-level heroes like Batman and Daredevil. He has also crafted stories that are completely independent and still stand the test of time.

10) Elektra: Assassin

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One of Millar’s most iconic characters is undoubtedly Daredevil’s enemy/lover, Elektra. The miniseries Elektra: Assassin had the titular anti-hero incarcerated in a mental institution, where she could do nothing but recount the trail of events that led to her becoming a cold-blooded killer. With surreal art by Bill Sienkiewicz, the story is like a psychedelic trip that unpacks Elektra’s tragic origin story. We’re shown the death of Elektra’s parents, her training under the blind master Stick, her college romance with Matt Murdock, and her enrollment into the ninja clan, the Hand. Elektra: Assassin also is a fun and subversive satire on the superhero genre and its negative portrayal of women.

9) Give Me Liberty: An American Dream

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Frank Miller is never one to shy away from making clear political statements in his art, and Give Me Liberty: An American Dream is one of his best socio-political satires. This Dark Horse Comics miniseries follows Martha Washington, an impoverished African American woman living in a dystopian future overrun with corrupt politicians, militarism, and corporate greed. Eventually growing sick of the United States’ cruel regime, Martha builds herself up to be a revolutionary and champion of the oppressed before ultimately instigating a second civil war. Like the best political commentary, Give Me Liberty: An American Dream is both timely and timeless in its message about the decline of America’s ideals.

8) Ronin

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Frank Miller has always had a deep appreciation for Japanese manga, as evidenced by his creation of the miniseries Ronin. A wild and genre-bending adventure story, Ronin is the tale of a nameless, masterless samurai, a ronin, who is transported from feudal Japan to a dystopian, cyberpunk future. Trapped in this grim time period overrun by machines and villains, the ronin must use his magical sword to fight all manner of cyborgs, Nazis, robots, and shapeshifting demons. This creative and violent series not only features great characters, themes, and action, but also inspired beloved animated shows like Samurai Jack and even Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

7) 300

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One of Miller’s most recognizable works outside of DC and Marvel is his Dark Horse miniseries 300. What it lacks in historical accuracy, it more than makes up for in style and themes. The story is very loosely based on the actual Battle of Thermopylae in 480 BCE, when King Leonidas led 300 Spartan soldiers and held the front line and fought at least 120,000 Persian invaders. The story is less about recounting real historical events and more about portraying how such events and people can be mythologized, idolized, and used as propaganda for centuries. It’s a fantastical and bloody war story that gets to the heart of Spartan brutality and defiance.

6) Daredevil: The Man Without Fear

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Where once Daredevil was a B-List hero, Miller transformed him into one of the most beloved and iconic street-level heroes in Marvel Comics. Part of Miller’s success with Daredevil is that he offered the definitive version of the hero’s origin story in Daredevil: The Man Without Fear. The miniseries follows the familiar path of a young Matt Murdock losing his vision while his other senses become superhuman. He would then become the vigilante Daredevil after the mob murdered his father. Miller expands and modernizes the original tale by integrating other significant characters, such as Stick and Elektra, into Daredevil’s development as a crimefighter. It’s an epic, tragic, and compelling tale of Daredevil working his way up to taking on New York’s biggest crime lords.

5) “The Last Hand”

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Elektra made her first appearance during Miller’s Daredevil run, but it also saw her untimely end. In one of the most tragic Marvel storylines of all time, “The Land Hand” sees Daredevil losing his former lover-turned-enemy. When Kingpin made Elektra his top assassin, the psychopathic killer Bullseye became enraged at the thought of being replaced. To prove that he was the better assassin, Bullseye sadistically murdered Elektra with her own sais. When Daredevil discovers Elektra’s fate, he swears vengeance against Bullseye and the two engage in an epic showdown. “The Last Hand” offered one of the most iconic and heartbreaking deaths in comic book history and cemented the decades-long heated rivalry between Daredevil and Bullseye.

4) “The Hard Goodbye”

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Miller is well-known for helping to revitalize the noir genre in modern comics, and one of his greatest triumphs was his Sin City series. The first and best volume of this incredible series was “The Hard Goodbye.” Set in Basin City, the story follows Marv, a hulking and mentally unstable ex-con who’s on a quest for revenge after being framed for the murder of a prostitute named Goldie. Marv’s mission takes him through Basin City’s corrupt and seedy underbelly. The black-and-white minimalist palette of Miller’s art creates an amazing, authentic noir atmosphere that’s never been seen in comics before or since. “The Hard Goodbye” is the epitome of everything that made Sin City such a groundbreaking and dark series.

3) Batman: Year One

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Few writers in history have given a more in-depth, nuanced, and coherent exploration of Batman’s origin than Frank Miller. When DC Comics rebooted its universe after the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths, it sought to modernize Bruce Wayne’s transformation into the Caped Crusader. Batman: Year One examines Bruce’s trauma at the loss of his parents and his first year trying to make a difference in Gotham as a young and inexperienced vigilante. The story also explores the beginning of Batman’s partnership with Jim Gordon and the origin of Catwoman. Batman: Year One redefined Batman’s mythos by making it darker and more grounded. Nearly every subsequent Batman comic and adaptation took heavy inspiration from this version of the Dark Knight’s origin.

2) “Born Again”

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One of the greatest Marvel Comics stories ever written, “Born Again” is the definitive Daredevil tale. In this story full of despair and hardship, Kingpin manipulates Daredevil’s ex-girlfriend Karen Page into giving up the hero’s secret identity. Upon learning that Matt Murdock is Daredevil, Kingpin dismantles every part of the hero’s life, including his career, relationships, and home. With nothing to live for and nothing to lose, Daredevil must slowly rebuild his life and his faith while also commencing a one-man war against the crime lord who took everything from him. “Born Again” is a masterful and emotional rollercoaster ride that exemplifies everything that makes Daredevil such a nuanced and relatable hero.

1) The Dark Knight Returns

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

There are few storylines in all of comic book history more iconic and influential than The Dark Knight Returns. Set in a grim dystopian future, a middle-aged Batman must come out of retirement to reclaim his city after it’s become overrun with crime and corruption. The story features countless iconic moments, such as Batman’s fights against the Joker and Superman. Furthermore, it delves into Batman’s role in society as a protector and inspiration for others. For its unique art style, biting political commentary, and dark aesthetic, The Dark Knight Returns is often credited alongside Alan Moore’s Watchmen for helping the comic book industry delve into grittier, more mature storytelling. Few other comics in the past 30 years have had the level of cultural impact as this masterpiece.

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