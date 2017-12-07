‘Gotham’: David Mazouz Says Jerome’s Return Brings the “Worst Episode” Yet

Jerome is on his way back to Gotham and, according to one of the show’s biggest stars, the villain is bringing the horror with him.

Ahead of this week’s midseason finale, we had the chance to sit down with Bruce Wayne himself, David Mazouz, to talk about what’s in store for the Batman prequel series. As we all know, this episode will mark the return of Cameron Monaghan as Jerome, and Mazouz revealed this psychopath’s comeback will mark some of Gotham City’s darkest days yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The second half of the season will mark one of the worst episodes in Gotham yet,” Mazouz told us, after being asked about Jerome’s impact on the rest of the season. “And, the worse the episode is for Gotham, the better it is for viewers, right? Jerome will team up with some less than likable villains and they will take over the city and it will be a terrible, terrible fiasco.”

As Bryan Wynbrandt revealed to us earlier this season, one of the villains Jerome will work with most closely is none other than Gotham‘s most notorious underworld boss, Oswald Cobblepot.

Last time Jerome was on Gotham, Jerome and Bruce got went head-to-head in the former’s twisted circus. According to Mazouz, the good guys might have a little more of an edge this time around.

“The one difference this time is that Bruce is involved,” said Mazouz. “It’s not just going to be Gordon and the GCPD taking them down. Bruce now has some bearings on what it means to take down a villain and he will be very involved in that as a vigilante.”

You can watch the full interview with David Mazouz in the video above. The midseason finale of Gotham will air on Thursday, December 7 at 8pm ET on Fox.