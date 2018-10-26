‘Gotham’: New Look At Bane In Action

Bane is coming to Gotham in the show’s fifth and final season, and just days after the first official look at his costume, we are getting shots of the classic baddie in action.

You can see him squaring off with authorities (presumably in Gotham’s No Man’s Land) in an image below, courtesy the Daily Mail.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last week, several of the show’s prominent cast members shared a photo that was taken at the table read for this season’s ninth episode, the second-to-last episode of the series. In the photo, actor Shane West revealed the very first peek at his Bane get-up.

Shane West transforms into Batman baddie Bane for Gotham’s fifth and final season – Daily Mail //t.co/MVYcynixee — Batman Share (@BatmanShare) October 24, 2018

A few days later, the costume was officially revealed. It has drawn mixed reactions from fans, but at this point, most Gotham viewers know that you have to wait to see how things play onscreen rather than judging the first publicity images.

Fans speculated that West would be playing Bane when he was cast as Eduardo Dorrance, a former Army friend of Jim Gordon’s. At New York Comic Con, showrunner John Stephens confirmed that West’s character would indeed become Bane over the course of this season, giving him a slightly different origin than fans are accustomed to.

“Finally, we found that if you beg and you plead enough, and then they find out that your show is not going on anymore, they’ll give it to you,” Stephens said during the Gotham panel. “We always wanted to do it and we wanted to do it in a way that has not been told as much on screen or in the comic books, which was to really tell the story of how he was before he became Bane. And we tied it to Jim’s back story, in a way that I think is clearly different than canon, but I feel like it is like a tributary that then goes into the canon.”

Bane’s storyline will also feature a broken back, but it won’t be Batman’s. During an altercation, West’s take on the iconic villain will snap the spine of Sean Pertwee’s Alfred, Bruce Wayne’s best friend and caretaker.

What do you think about Bane’s new look on Gotham? Let us know in the comments!

Gotham will return for its fifth and final season on FOX in 2019.