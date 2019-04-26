Gotham Explores the Villains in Exclusive Featurette

On Thursday night, Gotham came to a close with an action-packed 100th episode, completing the Batman origin story that began back in 2014. While this was an exciting, monumental occasion for fans of the show, it was also a little disappointing. For the first time in quite a long time, there is no new episode of Gotham to look forward to. Everything is actually finished. Fortunately, the final season of Gotham is hitting home release this summer and we can enjoy it all over again.

The complete fifth season of Gotham is currently available on Digital HD and is set to arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on July 9th. That may be a little bit of a wait, but we’ve got a little taste of what you can expect once the box set arrives. ComicBook.com can exclusively share the first look at one of the home release featurettes, “Gotham: A Modern Mythology.” You can check it out in the video above!

“We as fans find ourselves rooting for the villains, maybe almost as much if not more than the heroes sometimes,” Gotham star Ben McKenzie says in the clip. “And I think that that sort of bonding that happens, where the hero’s journey is affected by the villain’s emergence and vice-versa, shows what a complicated and rich world has been created.”

Executive producer John Stephens adds, “When you can tether those two dichotomies together, the emotionally grounded character we understand what they’re doing, but the way they present themselves and what they choose to do makes it so much larger than life.”

Along with this featurette, the Blu-ray release of Gotham Season 5 will include a video package from the show’s final New York Comic Con, as well as a few deleted scenes.

