‘Gotham’s Camren Bicondova Teases Selina’s Catwoman Evolution

Now that Selina is back on her feet again, the staple Gotham character has a much different attitude, and a much different set of skills, that closely resemble the DC Comics character she’s destined to become. For the first four seasons, Selina had some small hints of Catwoman here and there, but nothing too drastic. However, after eating the seed that fixed her back, Selina is in a much different mental state, throwing a lot of her previous hesitations aside and opting to kick ass well before taking names.

Catwoman is closer to Gotham than ever before, and that will likely continue throughout the season. Ahead of this week’s episode, ComicBook.com spoke with Camren Bicondova, who teased some more changes for her character in the coming episodes.

“After she goes after Jeremiah you would think that that would be her breaking point, but it’s not,” Bicondova said. “So every single time you think Selina has reached her breaking point, nope, she just goes a little further, just a little. So she reaches that climax and then climbs up the mountain a little further and then completely mellows out and she realizes that even though it’s okay to be angry at someone and it’s okay to feel all those things that it’s not okay to act on it the way that she acted on it. So the rest of the season she’s tried, I think the rest of the season it’s really about mending her relationship with herself and mainly her relationship with Bruce.

“So I think that’s really the rest of the season is her and Bruce just being a little bit normal, as normal as they can be. And then just when you think that it’ll work out the way that you want it to, it just doesn’t. And so Selina is left devastated in a way and it just kind of it’s heartbreaking. Their entire relationship is heartbreaking. This entire season is a struggle for Selina. You’re gonna see that. The audience is really gonna see that and I’m really thankful that the writers showed that this season and didn’t really filter anything as much as they normally do. And I’m just, when I really think about it, I try not to think about it too often ’cause then I become speechless and cry, but it’s just really cool that I was able to be part of this entire thing. It’s just incredible.”

It sounds like there will be a rough road ahead for Selina throughout the rest of Gotham‘s final season. Eventually, this dangerous path will lead to the creation of Catwoman, and we can’t wait to see how it ends.

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on FOX.