‘Gotham’: Final Version of Catwoman Reportedly Leaks Online

After spending the better part of five years building a backstory for Batman, as well as the corrupted city he thrives in, Gotham is finally coming to an end. Three episodes remain for the prequel series, and fans have already been promised that the finale will deliver what everyone has been waiting to see since the show’s opening minutes: A fully realized Batman in costume. The majority of the series finale next month will feature a multi-year time jump in which all of the characters on the show will become the iconic DC Comics characters that they were born to be. This includes Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, and it looks as though her future style has found its way online.

A couple of images of what appears to be an older Selina Kyle on Gotham appeared online over the weekend, teasing an evolution of Catwoman in the series finale, as well as a new actress playing the role. Camren Bicondova has starred as Selina throughout all five seasons of Gotham, but the time jump will apparently be recasting the role with an older performer.

In these images, actress Lili Simmons dons the mask and claws, showing an older version of Selina Kyle. One of the shots sees Catwoman in action, wearing the full costume, while the other is a close-up of her mask. You can take a look at the images below.

Sadly, it seems as though Bicondova won’t be getting to play any part of future Selina. David Mazouz, on the other hand, is getting to make his mark on the older version of Batman.

It was revealed at the TCA winter press tour that the Batman in the series finale would be a mix of Mazouz and an older actor. Mazouz will provide the dialogue and facial expressions of Batman in costume, while someone else with a much larger frame is actually in the suit. Photos of the Batsuit have also leaked online over the past couple of weeks.

The next new episode of Gotham is set to air on Thursday, March 21st at 8 pm ET on FOX.