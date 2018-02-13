‘Gotham’ Debuts First Season 4 Spring Premiere Photos

After more than a two month hiatus, Gotham is finally set to return to FOX and rescue our Thursday nights!

The Batman prequel series is airing its spring premiere in just two weeks, which is set to feature the debut of a new-look Ivy (played by Petyon List), Lee’s new regime in The Narrows, and the tantalizing partnership between Jerome and The Penguin. Piling coal on the already speeding hype train, FOX has released the first photos from the upcoming episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These 16 photos, which you can find in the gallery below, don’t show off any big spoilers for the “A Dark Knight: Pieces of a Broken Mirror,” but they do tease a couple of major storylines.

One of the photos offers a new look at the return of Ivy Pepper. As you may recall, Maggie Geha’s version of Ivy underwent a transformation back in the second episode of the season, and she hasn’t been seen since. Now, for the second time, the character has been recast to match her updated style and personality.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7213]

Another interesting image in the collection shows a reunion that fans have been talking about for some time. Something obviously brings Jim Gordon to The Narrows, where he finally comes face to face with Lee Thompkins. This is the first time the two of them have seen one another since Lee left town after the outbreak of the Tetch Virus.

Speaking of ex-lovers, Lee isn’t the only one who meets up with Jim in this episode. Another photo shows the newly-minted GCPD captain in the office of one Barbara Kean.

The rest of the photos in the gallery include new looks at the updated Sirens Club, Solomon Grundy, Ed Nygma, and the rebellious Bruce Wayne.

You can check out all 16 new images in the gallery.

Gotham returns to FOX with all new episodes on Thursday, March 1 at 8pm ET.