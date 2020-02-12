Green Lantern Hal Jordan Just Got a Major Power Battery Upgrade

Hal Jordan just managed to pull a big one over on the Blackstars and contain the threat of Controller Mu, and to kick off Green Lantern Season 2 he is being rewarded for his efforts with an upgrade. In the new preview of today’s issue from DC, the Guardians honor Jordan with a ceremony to celebrate his achievements, but as they reveal he has already earned every commendation they have to give to a Lantern. Jordan is humble about the whole thing, but they reveal that while they don’t have a medal to give him, they do have another trick up their sleeves, and give him an upgraded Power Battery to charge his ring, and it’s got an upgrade or two along with a slick redesign.

While the preview doesn’t reveal what those upgrades are, the Guardians do tease that Jordan will find “the upgrades interesting”, and we can’t wait to see what he does with the power boost. He already wields one of the most powerful weapons in the universe, so any boost will be significant.

You can check out the full preview and the new Power Battery.

Green Lantern Season 2 #1 is written by Grant Morrison with art by Liam Sharp, colors by Steve Oliff, and letters by Tom Orzechowski.

“The team of writer Grant Morrison and artist Liam Sharp continue their bold new take on the Emerald Warrior in a wild 30-page second season opener! In the wake of the Blackstar incursion, Hal Jordan and his fellow Lanterns must pick up the pieces from that cataclysmic conclusion. Among them is Jordan’s next critical mission: search for the next generation of cosmic immortals. Is the universe ready for…the Young Guardians?”

Green Lantern Season 2 #1 is in comic stores now, and let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments! You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics and Green Lantern!

