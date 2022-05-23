HBO Max's Green Lantern Star Provides Update on Filming Start Date

✖

Warner Bros. has been attempting to bring DC's Green Lantern to the small screen for several years now, with an HBO Max series being in the works since 2019. Updates surrounding the Green Lantern series have been relatively few and far between in the years since, with only two cast members — Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott — having been publicly announced last year. In an interview with Metro Entertainment, Irvine revealed that there still isn't "a firm start date" for when the series will begin production, and that he hasn't gotten to try on a costume quite yet.

"I haven't yet," Irvine revealed. "As far as I know, there's not a firm start date yet. But when they offered me the role, they did say it was going to be about two or three months to make the outfit. Now they're gonna have to fit my paunch into it."

Green Lantern will be set across multiple points in time, and will star Wittrock (American Horror Story, Deep Water) as Guy Gardner, and Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Alan Scott, with Tobias Menzies (Game of Thrones, The Crown) previously rumored to be portraying Sinestro. The series is also expected to feature Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Killowog, and a newly-created character named Bree Jarta. The show is executive produced and run by Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim.

"Yeah, that show is gigantic," Grahame-Smith explained in an interview in October of 2021. "It has taken quite a bit of time to get to this point and it's just a big, big undertaking. It's going really well. All I can say is that it's going really well and there are gonna be Green Lanterns in it, and it's gonna be on HBO Max."

"I'll admit, I wasn't like a huge comic book kid," Grahame-Smith added. "I was a huge movie kid. And so, my introduction to DC Comics came through the '89 Batman movie. When that movie came out, I was like, "Oh, my God, Batman is the coolest," and I started reading Batman comic books. But Green Lantern is something that, to be honest with you, just came to me later, by way of just talking about doing the show. The possibility of doing the show led me down a deep dive of Green Lantern lore. We'll see. It's gonna be a while before the world gets to see that, but we are very, very busy at work, as we speak."

What do you think of the latest update surrounding HBO Max's Green Lantern series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Green Lantern is currently expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.