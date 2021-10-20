Green Lantern Showrunner Gives Update on HBO Max Series

After a decade of attempts to reintroduce it into live-action, the Green Lantern Corps are set to head to television, with a series that is expected to debut exclusively on HBO Max. Outside of a handful of casting announcements and rumors, a lot remains unknown about the series — but it looks like we just got an interesting update. In a recent interview with Collider, writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith revealed that the series is a “big undertaking” and will take “a while” to become a reality, but that it will be worth the wait.

“Yeah, that show is gigantic,” Grahame-Smith explained. “It has taken quite a bit of time to get to this point and it’s just a big, big undertaking. It’s going really well. All I can say is that it’s going really well and there are gonna be Green Lanterns in it, and it’s gonna be on HBO Max.”

“I’ll admit, I wasn’t like a huge comic book kid,” Grahame-Smith added. “I was a huge movie kid. And so, my introduction to DC Comics came through the ’89 Batman movie. When that movie came out, I was like, “Oh, my God, Batman is the coolest,” and I started reading Batman comic books. But Green Lantern is something that, to be honest with you, just came to me later, by way of just talking about doing the show. The possibility of doing the show led me down a deep dive of Green Lantern lore. We’ll see. It’s gonna be a while before the world gets to see that, but we are very, very busy at work, as we speak.”

Green Lantern will be set across multiple points in time, and will star Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, The Big Short) as Guy Gardner, and Jeremy Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Alan Scott, with Tobias Menzies (Game of Thrones, The Crown) rumored to be portraying Sinestro. The series is also expected to feature Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Killowog, and a newly-created character named Bree Jarta.

“It is really cool how sprawling a storyline it is,” Wittrock explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It’s pretty epic. It spans time and space and has something for everyone. It’s not your average superhero story… He takes on a lot of this show. He’s a pretty big part of it. I think it’s an interesting way in [to the story]. It’s not the conventional way in, but I think people might see a side of him they didn’t know was there.”

Green Lantern is expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.