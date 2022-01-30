Guardians of the Galaxy Actor Makes Secret Cameo in Peacemaker Episode 5

HBO Max’s Peacemaker is a show that’s full of interesting little details, be them intentional references, clever Easter eggs, or even unexpected cameos. The most recent episode of Peacemaker, “Monkey Dory” saw a spotting of Ryan Reynolds’ gin brand, Aviation, in one scene while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actor Elizabeth Ludlow appeared in the episode as Leota Adebayo’s (Danielle Brooks) wife, Keeya as well. And Ludlow isn’t the only Guardians actor to appear in Peacemaker either. Series creator James Gunn revealed on Twitter that the voice of Charlie the Gorilla is another Guardians alum, his friend Stephen Blackehart.

During a #PeacemakerParty watch party for “Monkey Dory”, Gunn praised the stunt work for the episode as well as the VFX for Charlie the Gorilla. He then revealed that the voice of Charlie is that of Blackehart and noted that the actor appears in most of Gunn’s films.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1487614494746550273?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Among Gunn’s films that Blackehart has appeared in are Super, The Suicide Squad, and The Belko Experiment, but as for Guardians, the actor has appeared in both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In Guardians of the Galaxy, he is credited as Knowhere Dispatcher while in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 he’s credited as Brahl.

Gunn is known for working with some of the same actors across various projects and that will continue with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji will be in that upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, though his role has not yet been revealed. Iwuji recently shared the story of how Gunn asked him to be part of the third Guardians while on the set of Peacemaker.

“When we were filming that opening dance sequence, we did a take and James came up to me and said, ‘Do you want to come see the take, and can I have a word with you in a second?’” Iwuji told Rotten Tomatoes. He went on to joke that he thought he was about to be replaced by Chiwetel Ejiofor but instead, Gunn offered him the role in Guardians.

The first five episodes of Peacemaker are now streaming on HBO Max. New episodes arrive on Thursdays. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.

