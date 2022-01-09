Peacemaker and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Chukwudi Iwuji Opens Up About Working With James Gunn

Peacemaker is debuting on HBO Max next week and will feature the return of some characters from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad as well as some franchise newcomers. One such new actor is Chukwudi Iwuji who is best known for Designated Survivor, When They See Us, and John Wick: Chapter 2. Not only is Iwuji playing Clemson Murn in Peacemaker, but he’s also working on another huge project with Gunn… Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Currently, it’s unclear who Iwuji is playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it is clear he’s enjoying his time with Gunn.

In an interview with The Movie Dweeb on YouTube, Iwuji talked about Gunn’s “gift” for taking big blockbuster stories and finding “real humanity” in them. “I love working with him,” Iwuji shared. The interview was posted by @guardiansupdate on Twitter, who wrote, “Chukwudi Iwuji says some heartwarming words about what he loves about working with @JamesGunn on #Peacemaker and #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy Volume 3.” The post caught the attention of Gunn, who replied, “One of the great joys of the past year of my life has been working with Chuk on both #Peacemaker & #GotGVol3, and getting to know him as a friend.” You can watch Iwuji talk about Gunn in the tweet below:

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1479942840109223937?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Many fan-favorite Marvel characters will be returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it was reported back in October that Maze Runner and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star Will Poulter had been cast as Adam Warlock. In November, Gunn shared a cast photo that included the returning cast as well as Poulter and Iwuji, and he’s shut down any casting rumors beyond those newcomers. However, Iwuji isn’t the only actor to work with Gunn in both DC and Marvel, and Gunn did previously tease that some stars from The Suicide Squad could be popping up in the new Guardians.

Gunn is known for working with some of the same actors on multiple projects, including his brother Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker, who are both in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as The Suicide Squad. The director could just be alluding to their returns (although, Gunn has no plans to resurrect Rooker’s Yondu), but we’re hoping there will be some unexpected cameos on the docket. This wouldn’t be too shocking considering Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star, Pom Klementieff, made a surprise appearance in The Suicide Squad.

Peacemaker debuts on HBO Max on January 13th. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.