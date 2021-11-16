Halle Berry Addresses If She Will Return As Catwoman In Flash Multiverse Movie

Harry Berry has addressed if she will return as Catwoman in the upcoming Flash film. Jimmy Kimmel had her on to talk about her latest project Bruised and mentioned the Multiverse DC Comics tale. Two of the former Batmen are returning for The Flash, so it makes sense that there’s a door opening to bringing back beloved characters from the past. After being asked by the late-night host, she merely replied, “If I can direct it.” Berry has really taken some ownership of her projects in recent years. The move behind the camera is understandable as it allows you to take control of your own destiny.

Some further comments from the interview gave fans insight about where the Academy Award-winner thinks things went wrong with Catwoman. Having more of a say in the planning, scriptwriting, and filming process might have led to a better outcome. (Although, the movie has become something of an underground favorite in recent years, and those fires were only stoked by the pandemic’s increasing focus on streaming.) Check out what she had to say down below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wasn’t but it seemed like the people were,” she began. “You know, I really wasn’t. I worked really hard to be a Catwoman. I learned Capoeira. Like, I did the work. The disheartening part was I didn’t direct it, I didn’t produce it, nor did I write it. I was just the actress in it, right? But, for all these years I have carried, I think you know, the weight of that film and whatever success it had or didn’t have. Somehow it seemed like it was all my fault. But, it really wasn’t my fault. But, I’ve been carrying it. So, when that came up, it gave me a chance to sort of like stick it back.”

In a recent interview with Jake’s Takes about her latest movie, Berry named Catwoman as the one role that she would most like to revisit and revise.

“I would love to direct Catwoman,” she revealed. “If I can get a hold of that now, knowing what I know, having this experience and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story. Bruise was written for a white Irish catholic, like a 25-year-old girl. I got to reimagine it. I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and have a re-do on that.”

Berry added, “I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do, and not just saving women from their faces cracking off. You know, I would make the stakes a lot higher. I think make it more inclusive of both men and women.”

Would you like her Catwoman to return? Let us know down in the comments!