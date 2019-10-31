Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Debuts Epic Elvis Halloween Costume

Halloween is officially upon us, and people are debuting some pretty awesome costumes at work, school, or on social media. Quite a lot of celebrities are getting in on the fun — including Aquaman star Jason Momoa. As part of promotion for his upcoming Apple TV+ series See, Momoa appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and sported an Elvis Presley costume while doing so. In a video of his appearance, which you can check out above, Momoa debuted his pink-hued Elvis costume with an entrance that would do “The King” proud.

“I am obsessed with Elvis, slightly,” Momoa said during the interview. “I just love him. My mama raised me on him, and I’m still obsessed. I bought a bike like him, and I got an old ’55 pink Cadillac.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Momoa, this isn’t the first time that he’s embodied Elvis, as he dressed as the music icon when he was 19-years-old, during his first visit to the Playboy Mansion. This also is far from the first time that Momoa has rocked a pink hue during a television appearance, as his outfit on Saturday Night Live and The Oscars got quite a lot of positive buzz.

Outside of See, fans are excited to see Momoa onscreen in Aquaman 2, a sequel to his character’s billion-dollar solo outing. While there are still a few years until that film will debut, Momoa has hinted that he has the franchise’s future on his mind.

“I’m very passionate about that, the direction of where Aquaman goes,” Momoa said in a recent interview. “And so I went in with an idea and a pretty good layout of what I would like to do with the second one. And a lot of support, absolute, a lot of support from Warner Bros. and DC. So, it’ll always be a team vision, but I definitely wanted to express my passion about number two.”

“I was really, really, really, passionate, to do the second one because it’s the first time where it’s all on Earth,” Momoa previously teased. “It’s combining land and sea, kind of like what I’m doing with this [environmental cause]. There’s no outside aliens destroying Earth, it’s us. And so I was excited to get back in there, and so I’ve been working with our previous writer, and getting in there, and we’ve got a locked story, and we’re getting into it.”

What do you think of Jason Momoa’s Elvis-themed Halloween costume? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.