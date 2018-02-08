‘Harley Quinn’ Animated Series Characters Reportedly Revealed

Late last year, DC Comics fans were met with a pleasant surprise with the announcement of a Harley Quinn adult animated series. And now, a new report could indicate the series’ supporting cast of characters.

ThatHashtagShow recently uncovered seven casting descriptions for the upcoming series, which is set to air on DC’s currently-untitled streaming service. According to the casting descriptions, fans can expect to see the two DC characters most associated with Harley – The Joker and Poision Ivy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[THE JOKER] (40) Equal parts homicidal and charismatic, he’s been Harley’s longtime awful boyfriend, but when Harley breaks up with him, she vows to take his cherished number-one spot on the Most Wanted list. The Joker thinks of Harley as his creation and, as she grows in power, does everything he can to stop her. (SERIES REGULAR)”

“[DR. PAMELA ISLEY (AKA “POISON IVY”)] (LATE 20’s) Sarcastic and incredibly smart, Ivy is Harley’s best friend and now roommate. Very much a loner (she prefers plants over people), Ivy is sometimes the voice of reason but always a true friend to Harley. Ivy soon becomes her reluctant partner-in-crime. (SERIES REGULAR)”

If they’re legit, the casting descriptions provide a little bit of insight into how the series will begin – namely, Joker and Harley having broken up, which seems to make him the antagonist of the first season. Ivy being a core part of Harley’s animated story is sure to delight some fans as well, even though there’s no telling if and when their romantic relationship would transfer over to the show.

The third casting description is for a character that might not be as well-known – Sy Borgman, a.k.a. Syborg. The character was introduced as a sort of comic relief in the New 52 Harley Quinn comics, and it sounds like he would play that same role here.

“[SY BORGMAN] (90’s) Once upon a time, Sy used to be a suave, super spy. Now in his 90s, he’s a wheelchair user with most of his body replaced by creaky 50s era bionic parts. Crotchety, difficult and longs to become relevant again. He’s also Harley and Ivy’s landlord, and insists they take him on their heists so can get back into the action – or else he won’t repair the plumbing. (SERIES REGULAR)”

The remainder of the casting descriptions hint at some of the other villains that would appear in the series, in a sort of Suicide Squad-esque villain gang with Harley.

“[DR. PSYCHO](Mid-40s) An angry misogynist dwarf with telekinesis. He was a major villain until the “incident” ten years ago when in the midst of losing a battle against Wonder Woman he became frustrated and called her the C-word. In front of hundreds of camera phones. Even other villains were disgusted. Disgraced, the only one who’ll have him is Harley. A woman. He can’t stand it, but he’ll do anything to get back into the villain community. (SERIES REGULAR)”

“[MALICE VUNDABAR] Early 20s, pretty, but over it. She’s an alien (but looks human) and her family is crazy rich and powerful, she’s interning with Harley’s gang for college credit. The only thing she cares about is her demonic shadow cat named Chessure that she carries around in her designer purse. It’s a friend and fashion item and it destroys everything it sees. (SERIES REGULAR)”

“[KING SHARK](30) His lower half is human, but his upper half is the body of a great white shark. Even though he looks incredibly fierce, he’s a gentle soul who just wants to be normal. That is, until he smells blood. And then he goes into a frenzy and literally eats everyone around him leaving death and carnage everywhere. Then feels bad about it. (SERIES REGULAR)”

“[CLAYFACE](Mid 30’s) A large, humanoid mass of clay, Clayface was a struggling, trained actor until a terrible pottery accident turned him into the shapeshifting villain he is now. His aspirations for stardom and his ability to transform his appearance to look like anyone should help him land some roles but he’s such a terrible actor that the only work he can get is with Harley’s crew, pretending to be whoever they need him to be help with a heist. He still holds out hope that he’ll land one of the many auditions he fruitlessly goes on. (SERIES REGULAR)”

There’s no telling if these roles will actually play a part in the Harley Quinn series, and which actors will step in to play the part. But fans of Harley – and the rest of the DC universe – will certainly be excited to find out.