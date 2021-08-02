Toonami Debuts Promo for Harley Quinn Marathon

✖

Adult Swim debuted a new promo for the upcoming Harley Quinn animated series marathon on Toonami! One of the most exciting aspects of Adult Swim's Toonami programming block lately is how the last couple of years have seen the return of multiple DC Universe animated projects returning to the block after years of being away. Now Toonami will be expanding with yet another animated series from the DC Universe with an upcoming marathon of the first season of the animated Harley Quinn series that initially debuted on the DC Universe streaming service before shifting to HBO Max.

To celebrate the upcoming release of The Suicide Squad in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th, Toonami will be airing the first season of DC Universe Harley Quinn on Saturday, August 7th. Running from 10:30PM to 5:00AM EST. This means fans will get to see the entire run of that first season, and then check out the second season with HBO Max (along with potentially watching The Suicide Squad over that same weekend) soon after. Check out the promo below as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter:

#Toonami's ready to pregame the release of #TheSuicideSquad with the DC Universe Harley Quinn Marathon. Tune in for all of Season 1 next Saturday night from 10:30 PM to 5:00 AM! pic.twitter.com/HSh19CihiC — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) August 1, 2021

When Adult Swim's Toonami programming block returns on August 14th, it will bring along with it some brand new premieres such as the new Adult Swim and Crunchyroll collaboration series, Fena: Pirate Princess (which will have a special double episode premiere) and the debut of Food Wars: The Fourth Plate the following week after. The schedule for Toonami on Saturday, August 14th breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM - Fena: Pirate Princess

12:30AM - Fena: Pirate Princess

1:00AM - My Hero Academia

1:30AM - Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon

2:00AM - Black Clover

2:30AM - Naruto: Shippuden

3:00AM - Attack on Titan

3:30AM - Dragon Ball Super

As for Harley Quinn, the first two seasons are now streaming with HBO Max and a third is currently in the works. There's currently no release date information known about the third season just yet, but an update given by co-showrunner Justin Halpern earlier this teased we could end up seeing it towards the end of this year or early 2022.

Are you excited to see another DC animated project hitting the Toonami block? Will you be tuning into this Harley Quinn marathon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!