Kaley Cuoco Hypes New Harley Quinn Comic on Instagram

Harley Quinn: The Animated Series - The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour is now officially in comic shops and available on the DC Infinite app and series star/producer Kaley Cuoco is here to promote the next adventure of her DC villain. Cuoco took to Instagram to show off a photo of her reading the new comic writing: "[I]t's got action, romance and everything in between...[P]ick up issue #1 at [your] local comic shop or DCUI subscribers can read it digitally today!" Check out the photo of her below (h/t CBR) and look for the Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour out in the world now.

Bingo Love's Tee Franklin wrote the new series, which is set between seasons two and three of the animated show, with Max Sarin providing the artwork and Taylor Esposito lettering. DC Comics first mentioned the series during its ComicsPro presentation in February and described the series as follows: "Harley and Ivy on the road trip of the century! Following the wedding disaster of the decade, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy end up on the run from Commissioner Gordon and the GCPD! But as fun as all that sounds, Ivy still worries over leaving Kite Man at the altar... Luckily, Harley's got the perfect scheme to shake her out of her wedding-day blues!"

Co-showrunner Justin Halpern has said that the show's third season will debut in late 2021 or early 2022. He also confirmed that there would be no danger of Harley and Ivy splitting up after finally putting the characters together.

(Photo: Kaley Cuoco)

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,'" Halpern said. "It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

Harley Quinn: The Animated Series -- The Eat Bang Kill Tour #1 is available now and the first two seasons of Harley Quinn are streaming now on HBO Max.