Harley Quinn: "That's So Harley" Teaser Features Fun Glimpse at Season 4

The fourth season of Harley Quinn is hitting Max this month, and it's expected to be a new era for the titular anti-hero now that she's joined the Bat-Family. It's also a new era behind-the-scenes as Sarah Peters, who has written on the series since the first season and served as a consulting producer, has been elevated to executive producer and showrunner. Fans have already gotten a glimpse at a poster for the upcoming season, and a new teaser shows Harley trying to find the balance between helping Batgirl and keeping up with her naughty ways.

"Pure intentions AND a filthy mind? Get you a girl who can do BOTH. #HarleyQuinnS4," the official Harley Quinn post captioned the video. You can check out the hilarious NSFW teaser in the tweet below:

Pure intentions AND a filthy mind? Get you a girl who can do BOTH. #HarleyQuinnS4 pic.twitter.com/k5hyPGr7fR — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) July 13, 2023

Who Stars in Harley Quinn?

The main cast for the DC fan-favorite animated series includes Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn with Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as The Joker/Clayface, Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, and Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman. Recurring guest stars also include Diedrich Bader as Bruce Wayne / Batman, James Adomian as Bane, Briana Cuoco as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, Andy Daly as Harvey Dent / Two-Face, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, Harvey Guillén as Dick Grayson / Nightwing, Sanaa Lathan as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon, and Matt Oberg as Kite Man.

Is the Kite Man Spin-Off Still Happening?

When news of the upcoming fourth season of Harley Quinn was announced, it was also revealed that showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern were stepping down in order to work on expanding the Harley Quinn series into spin-offs. It was announced last year that a Kite Man spinoff was in the works, and Halpern previously teased what fans can expect from their upcoming series.

" It's run by Dean Lorey, who we did the first three seasons with, and he partners with Katie Rich, an amazing comedy writer. The Kite Man series is gonna hit some of the same vibes that the special does. It gets out there. It goes for it. They've done such a good job of making Kite Man and Golden Gliders lovable doofuses. Pat and I pitched Harley as 'It's Mary Tyler Moore with a psycho killer at the front.' But we've always talked about the Kite Man show as Cheers. Cheers, but for B-list supervillains."

Harley Quinn's fourth season debuts on Max on July 27th.