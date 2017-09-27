Rob Liefeld Shares Original Designs For ‘Hawk & Dove’s Dawn Granger

Rob Liefeld has given fans a look at some of his earliest sketches of Dawn Granger, also known as DC Comics‘ Dove.

Liefeld shared the illustrations, which were first done in 1987, on his Instagram account earlier today. As some DC fans will remember, Liefeld provided the art on Karl Kesel and Barbara Kesel’s Hawk & Dove miniseries, between 1988 and 1989.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Early DOVE sketches, August, 1987. #hawkanddove #dccomics #teentitans #robliefeld A post shared by RobertLiefeld (@robliefeld) on Sep 27, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

The Hawk & Dove miniseries served as a sort of reboot of the Silver Age heroes, bending Dove’s gender and opting for more general superhero adventures and less political references. The miniseries ended up being well received by fans, spawning its own ongoing series (with Greg Guler taking over for Liefeld) which ran until 1991.

If you’re unfamiliar with Dawn’s incarnation of Dove, she first gained her abilities during the Crisis event, taking up the mantle after the first Dove passed away. She has the ability to transform into a superpowered being when calling out her moniker. Once she’s transformed into Dove, her various powers include flight, heighted vigilance, and agility. She’s used those powers throughout the DC Comics world, including in Teen Titans, Birds of Prey, and Blackest Night.

A new generation of fans will become acquainted with Dawn Granger soon, as she’s set to appear in the upcoming Titans live-action series. Minka Kelly will play the role, with Smallville alum Alan Ritchson portraying Hawk. DC seems to be putting their faith in the fictional duo, with a recent rumor suggesting that the pair could get their own spinoff series.

Titans does not currently have a release date, but it is set to debut on DC’s new streaming service sometime in 2018.