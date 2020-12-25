HBO Max Free Trial Ending Before Wonder Woman 1984 Premiere

✖

Huge news continues to pour in about HBO Max as it was just announced that Warner Bros. will be releasing their entire slate of 2021 films on the streaming service in addition to theatres. The first big blockbuster to take this route will be Wonder Woman 1984, which is arriving on the platform on Christmas Day. According to a recent report from Variety, HBO Max just announced that they will be ending their seven-day free trial offer three weeks ahead of Wonder Woman 1984's release. This is the same route Disney+ took earlier this year when they released Hamilton.

"We frequently update and iterate our offers to provide flexible ways for potential subscribers to access all that HBO Max has to offer," a WarnerMedia rep said in a statement. However, HBO Max does have a new offer: a 22% discount to new subscribers who prepay for six months for $69.99, which comes out to be about $11.66 per month, which beats the regular price of $14.99 per month.

In honor of tickets going on sale, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot recently took to Instagram to release a new video of herself encouraging fans to see the movie in theatres where it's safe to do so.

"Hey guys, I'm so excited the movie is finally coming out, and to be able to share its beautiful message with you guys, with the world, during these crazy times, just means a lot to me. I’ve been waiting to share this movie with you guys for such a long time. I know the cinemas are doing all they can in order to keep you safe and in order to give you the full movie experience. So, if you have a cinema-safe theatre around you, tickets are available now. So please go get your tickets, watch this movie, watch Wonder Woman 1984 and enjoy a special cinema night. I can’t wait to hear what you think."

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana (Gadot) is living in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She will face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

How do you feel about HBO Max removing their free trial? How do you feel about so many big movies hitting the streaming service at the same time as theatres? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in select theaters in the United States on Christmas Day, as well as on HBO Max.