HBO’s Watchmen Earns Multiple NAACP Image Awards Nominations

Awards Season is in full swing, which means nominations for various Hollywood events have been pouring in over the last couple of weeks. While it’s mostly a time for films to shine, there are lots of upcoming awards that also honor television programs. One series that’s getting a lot of love this season is HBO’s Watchmen, which aired its season finale (and possible series finale) last month. Earlier this week, it was announced that the show is also nominated for multiple prizes at the NAACP Image Awards. The show is up for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series (Regina King), Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series (Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for “The Extraordinary Being”), and Regina King is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

Watchmen‘s big competition at the NAACP Image Awards will be Godfather of Harlem, Greenleaf, Queen Sugar, and The Chi. For Entertainer of the Year, the competition is definitely strong with King going up against Angela Basset, Billy Porter, Lizzo, and Tyler Perry.

Watchmen is also nominated for multiple Critics Choice Awards, which is airing tonight. The show is up for Best Drama Series, Best Actress in a Drama Series (Regina King), Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Tim Blake Nelson), and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Jean Smart). You can find out how to watch the event here.

Currently, there are no plans for a second season of Watchmen. However, King did say she’d be up for more.

“I would totally do a season two, but I would just want it to be just smart and as emotionally driven as season one. And that’s a tall order. So I would just want it to be on par with that,” she recently told IGN. “I can say that I would want to come back if it could be anything near season one.

Watchmen stars Regina King as Angela Abar, Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias, Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. as Will Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar, James Wolk as Senator Keane, Adelaide Clemens as Pirate Jenny, Andrew Howard as Red Scare, Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake, Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, and Don Johnson as Judd Crawford.

All nine episodes of Watchmen are now available to stream on HBO.