Helen Mirren Accidentally Drops Big Spoiler for Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Fans got their first look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods last month, when a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel for the film debuted during the DC FanDome virtual convention. That footage provided an epic look at the film’s scope, but also raised some questions in the process — including the roles of some of the film’s new cast members. Among them is West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler, who appears to be playing a classmate and potential love interest of Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer). New comments from fellow cast member Helen Mirren could hint at a larger significance to Zegler’s role, with the actress accidentally letting it slip in an interview with The Associated Press that she’s one of “three goddesses” alongside herself and Lucy Liu.

“I’m not going to tell you the answer to that,” Mirren explained. “You’re going to have to ascertain for yourself. I’m a member of three goddesses: Lucy Liu as Kalypso and the third goddess played by Rachel Zegler, who will be a huge star in a very short space of time. So there are three of us together, and that was really a great experience because it’s so infrequent that you get to spend a whole of a movie with two other women. So often you’re the only woman in the cast. Here we were a trio, and that was great. I loved it.”

This matches with rumors that had swirled around Fury of the Gods in 2020, with casting descriptions hinting at a trio of “sisters” of varying ages being the film’s villains. Among them was a role looking for an actress to play a seventeen-year-old in the film, which Zegler (who is currently twenty) fits the bill of.

The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods also includes Zachary Levi as Shazam!, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez.

“We’re shooting right now, I’m in Atlanta. We’re shooting the second one. I’ve been here since May, so we’re shooting and everything is going great,” Angel told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “It’s crazy, because it’s so long overdue, so to be back feels so good. It’s so great to see Zachary Levi and Jack [Dylan Grazer].”

“We also have some new additions to the cast, some new people, so it feels so good to be back as Billy Batson. It’s gonna be so much fun,” Angel added. “I think the sequel is definitely gonna follow up the first one.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on June 2, 2023.