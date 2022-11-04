Henry Cavill Held Onto Superman Role in His Heart Even When It Was Outside His Control

Black Adam is now playing in theatres, and the movie's mid-credits scene has been a huge topic of discussion among DC fans who were thrilled to see the return of Henry Cavill return as Superman. Soon after the movie was released, it was revealed that the star is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. Cavill has since talked a lot about his return and shared more details with Deadline's The Film That Lit My Fuse video series this week. The actor talked about holding the role close to his heart even when a return didn't seem very likely.

"It was something which I had to very gently hold onto in my heart, because I didn't know whether I would have the opportunity to play it again... [But] the opportunity was very important to get again, and I'm very, very lucky and feel very privileged to have that opportunity now," Cavill shared. "There's something so true and honest and hopeful, which is the best of all of us, and I love that," he added. " I think it's the thing which we all truly yearn for, deep, deep down, which is goodness, and everyone else being good and good to one another, and helping one another. Even at our most cynical, I think that deep down, that's what we want."

Why Did Henry Cavill Leave The Witcher?

Soon after the news of Cavill's return to DC broke, it was also announced that the actor would be leaving Netflix's The Witcher. There's been a lot of speculation about the decision, and many have wondered if it's due to the actor's Superman return. Not long after the news broke, a report surfaced claiming that Cavill simply felt it was time to move on from the show and that production was difficult to maintain because it was overseas. However, an additional report suggests there were other reasons. According to Redanian Intelligence, a premier source for The Witcher, Cavill was considering moving on from the series after its second season due to disagreements with the producers. The site also pointed out that Cavill expressed frustrations throughout the press tour for the previous season.

