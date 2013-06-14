Henry Cavill Rumored to Appear at Comic-Con to Talk More Superman

The Man of Steel could be heading to southern California. According to Deadline, there's "buzz that Henry Cavill will put in a surprise appearance [at San Diego Comic-Con] to talk up more Superman." This comes amidst rumors that Superman could be cameoing in this October's Black Adam, albeit as another shoulders down appearance akin to his role in 2019's Shazam! and this past February's Peacemaker finale. It's worth noting that Warner Bros is set to spotlight both Black Adam and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods at SDCC's Hall H this Saturday afternoon, hours ahead of Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated presentation.

Black Adam himself Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has addressed the Superman cameo rumblings in the past, noting that his professional wrestling roots have taught him to always give the audience what they want.

"From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match, all the way to now," Johnson tweeted earlier this month. "I've learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go. I hear you & I always got you."

Cavill has made three theatrical appearances as Clark Kent, dating back to his debut in 2013's Man of Steel. His most recent portrayal came in 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League, a director's cut of 2017's Justice League. While his super-powered peers like Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot have seen fast progress on their individual franchises, buzz around the son of Krypton has been dormant.

Regardless of the lack of progress, Cavill has emphasized he yearns to see his Clark Kent's story continue.

"I felt like Man of Steel was a wonderful opening story, an origin story to Superman. It left a lot of space for him to grow beyond that and become the hero that we recognize. Batman v Superman took a hard turn down a darker route and it was a Batman perspective story and so it didn't really show the aspects of Superman which I was very, very keen to show," Cavill said. "Justice League Snyder Cut definitely leant into that a bit more."

Cavill has plenty of ideas for where to take the character as well, citing a desire to bring the Superman "we all know and love from the comics" to the big screen.

"I had a bit more of a gentleness to the tone of the thing, but I would love to have the opportunity to play the Superman that we all know and love from the comics, as a continuation of his development and we see the hero. That would be really, really exciting for me because there is an opportunity to tell a lot of interesting story there. It's just about finding the right hooks to have a character that is as good and idealistic as Superman," Cavill continued. "That there are wonderful opportunities to delve into what it's like to exist as him and those hardships that come with that. When you have to save everyone, how hard is that on you? That could be an interesting line to run."

During this past April's merger of Warner Bros Discovery, reports came out that executives believed Superman needs to be revitalized after "being left to languish."

Warner Bros' theatrical panel is scheduled for Saturday, July 23rd.