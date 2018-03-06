Here’s What Matt Damon Could Look Like As Green Arrow

Matt Damon’s name has come up a few times in regards to superhero films and projects, but recently he tried his hand at voice acting the emerald archer Green Arrow.

On Kevin Smith and Greg Grunberg’s premiere episode of Geeking Out, the actor was given multiple lines to read by Smith, which included Captain Marvel, Guy Gardner, and Green Arrow from The Dark Knight Returns. Damon delivered a stellar performance and elicited a big smile from Smith.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And they’ve been covering me, just like they covered up my escape. Sure they’d love to frost me, but when it all comes down I want a piece of em. A small piece will do, for old time’s sake ya know? It still hurts when it’s cold.”

Aside from his vocal performance, Damon also debuted the trailer for his new project The Great Wall at San Diego Comic-Con. After seeing the trailer, artist BossLogic couldn’t resist doing a mockup of what Damon could look like in the role of Green Arrow, which he shared on his Instagram with the caption “Watching The Great Wall trailer all I saw was Matt as Green Arrow :D.”

The look is definitely in line with the Warner Bros. DC Cinematic Universe style of costume, and we know Damon has the talent to pull off both the performance and the combat. Granted, it probably won’t happen, but it’s still fun to think about.

You can view BossLogic’s Green Arrow in the gallery, along with several of his other more recent projects, including Anna Kendrick’s Squirrel Girl, Matt Damon’s Hush, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.