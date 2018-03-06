Here’s What Megan Fox Could Look Like As Poison Ivy

Everyone is excited with the news of Margot Robbie and David Ayer’s Harley Quinn and Gotham City Sirens spinoff movie.

Fans are so excited that they are already dream casting the DC superheroines or anti-heroes for this brand new DCEU movie.

Earlier today, we reported that actress Megan Fox (Transformers, Tennage Mutant Ninja Turtles) might possibly be in talks to play the role of the dangerous botanist Poison Ivy.

According to yesterday’s report from Bleeding Cool, Megan Fox, is already making some serioues moves that indicate that she is in talks for the role.

Apparenly Megan Fox has been a fan of comic books for years and has previously expressed interest in either playing the role of Ivy or Red Sonja.

Boss Logic, took it one step further and created a mock up of Megan Fox as Ivy and the results are almost too perfect to deny.

She looks like she could grace a comic book cover any day now:

Lighting Fix – I happen to love @meganfox so I modified my IVY piece to have fun with the rumours 🙂 #GothamCitySirens pic.twitter.com/d4O5IJNU4K — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 15, 2016

Even more suspicious, she’s been ordering plenty of Harley Quinn and Suicide Squad comics and has been having them sent to the Warner Bros. Studio lot.

If the rumors are true, we might hear something official shortly.

Considering that Harley and Ivy are in this romantic on and off relationship, Megan Fox would be a suitable choice.

But what about Catwoman?

If you you think about it, all three of these lovely DC characters are bi-sexual in the current comic books. Either way, Ivy could kill both of them at the drop of a hat with her coveted Poison Kiss.

Suicide Squad: The Extended Cut is now available on Digital HD and wil be released on Blu-ray (4K and 3D) on December 13.