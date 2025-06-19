Hot Topic Launches Superman 2025 Collection Ahead of The Movie

James Gunn’s first entry into his new DC universe starts with Superman, which is set to hit theaters on July 8. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and with Gunn at the helm, the new movie is expected to be a hit (the stakes are certainly high). Well, Hot Topic wanted to make sure that if we were heading to the theaters we’d be doing it in style with their new Superman 2025-inspired fashion collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new collection of Superman inspired pieces has launched that includes everything from a Superman basketball jersey to the Hawkgirl Color-Block Crop Jacket, taking inspiration from multiple characters in the DC film. The Superman Cargo Joggers also look particularly stylish (and comfortable). If you need to add some super to your closet then head to Hot Topic right here to see the entire collection, and keep an eye out for the Superman hoodie pictured above, as it will be added to the collection soon. Additional details can be found below.

Direct links to the Hot Topic Superman collection are listed below. Note that the items have a 30% discount at the time of writing, though the deal will only last through the end of the day today. Hot Topic regularly runs deals of 20% – 30% off.

Hot Topic Superman 2025 Movie Collection See at Hot Topic

Superman’s Krypto Becomes the Most Adorable Popcorn Bucket

If you’re a dog lover like I am, you might be excited to learn what Cinemark is doing for their Superman popcorn bucket. As popcorn buckets have grown in popularity, many movie theaters are hopping into the trend to try to create the best and most creative bucket. This one might have to win. Cinemark has created a Krypto popcorn bucket, taking Superman’s Best Friend and having him carry a popcorn bag of his own, one that’ll act perfect for any real life popcorn enjoying. That isn’t all Cinemark will have though. Staying with the Krypto theme, you’ll also have your chance at a dog bowl popcorn bucket, as well as a delightful Krypto plush. The adorable Superdog is also featured on one of the other three popcorn buckets, with Superman behind him in an art piece by Dan Mora, though the others just feature different versions of Superman from the film.

Different popcorn bucket designs will be offered at all 3 of the major chains, so look out for those when you’re heading to the theater.



Superman hits theaters on July 11th.