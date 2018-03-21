Krypton Star On His Role’s Superman Connections & Show's DCEU Status

The CW may have a premium on DC Comics television shows, but the network will have a challenger soon enough. SyFy is expected to release a Superman-centric series called Krypton, and the show will focus on the alien planet's lore. Earlier this year, SyFy confirmed it put in a series order for the show. Now, the star of Krypton is opening up about his role and confirming its place in the DCEU.

Cameron Cuffe is the actor tasked with leading Krypton as he will play Seg-El, the grandfather to Superman. Krypton will tell the alien's story far before the Man of Steel is born, and Cuffe recently dished details about his new role with CTV's etalk (via HH).

"Seg-El grew up in quite a prominent family, one of the great houses of Krypton, which very early on in the story is thrown away," Cuffe said.

"We cast him down to the lowest cast in society. So we have this once-mighty legacy which has sort of been thrown into the mud and he is trying to survive and trying to regain that honor that has been taken from him."

When etalk said much of Krypton's style can be seen in Man of Steel, Cuffe agreed the aesthetics match since the SyFy series is compliant with the DCEU. The actor then went on to tease the show's overall tone as he said Krypton is what happens when Superman meets Game of Thrones.

"I think we have built this world, which is so exciting on so many levels, there is loads of action and there is a lot of political drama as well as personal drama, so there is a lot going on, on the show."

Krypton is expected to be a midseason debut for SyFy in its 2017/2018 season.

In addition to Cuffe, KRYPTON stars Georgina Campbell ("Broadchurch"), Elliot Cowan ("Da Vinci's Demons"), Ann Ogbomo ("World War Z"), Rasmus Hardiker ("Your Highness"), Wallis Day ("Will"), Aaron Pierre ("Tennison") with Ian McElhinney ("Game of Thrones").

The pilot teleplay was written by Goyer and Kindler, from a story by Ian Goldberg ("Once Upon a Time," "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles") & Goyer, with Colm McCarthy ("She Who Brings Gifts," "Peaky Blinders") serving as director and co-executive producer. KRYPTON is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC.

