Is the CCXP Superman Poster Official? James Gunn Responds

CCXP is just around the corner and while fans of all things pop culture are eagerly anticipating the event, for DC fans the upcoming convention it is especially exciting. With Superman set to hit theaters next July, expectation that a first trailer for the film could drop at the event are high and the hype grew even bigger earlier this week when comic book artist George Quadros took to social media to share a poster for Superman featuring star David Corenswet stopping a speeding train. Many fans assumed that the poster was an official one for the film, but. now James Gunn is setting the record straight.

On Threads, a fan asked Gunn if the poster was indeed official as well as who the artist behind the art was. Gunn identified Quadros at the artist, but also confirmed that the poster, while cool, is not anything official to the film, writing, “It’s George Quadros. It’s not official, but it is cool.” However, while this particular poster isn’t official, Gunn also replied to another fan asking about official posters — and Gunn revealed that some of the official posters for Superman are indeed ready to go.

When Will We Get a Superman Trailer?

While the update about the CCXP poster is a little disappointing, that doesn’t necessarily mean that there won’t be something for fans at CCXP. In October, fans on social media started speculating that the first official trailer for Superman could actually be released at CCXP. At the time, a fan asked if there would be a teaser or trailer before the end of the year and Gunn responded with only a thinking emoji. However, Gunn also debunked a major rumor about the trailer earlier this week as well. That rumor was that the studio had asked for multiple versions of it in order to narrow down the “best” version. Per Gunn, that’s only partially true — but only because he’s the “studio” in this case.

“Well sort of. But when he says ‘studio’ that’s solely me, as the only studio involved in cutting or anything to do with the trailer is DC Studios i.e. me & Peter (& I’m the creatively demanding one),” Gunn wrote. “This is the exact same rigorous process I’ve gone through cutting every Guardians trailer, pushing the marketing folks as hard as I can, cutting & recutting until I think we have something worthy of the film itself. All that said, my notes are a lot more specific than ‘make it better’.”

What this means for when we will actually see the trailer for Superman is anyone’s guess. Gunn has also previously noted that Brazil is significant, but also that he himself will not be able to attend CCXP because of scheduling conflicts. For now, it seems like fans will have to keep their eyes open for that trailer — and indeed anything Superman-related — to take flight.

Superman will open in theaters on July 11, 2025.