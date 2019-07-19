IT Director Andy Muschietti Talks About Taking Over The Flash Movie

Fans are very curious about the future of DC Comics superhero movies, especially after major hits like Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Shazam! But because of the failed attempt to build a shared universe with Justice League, many are waiting to learn more about the films focusing on Batman, Superman, and the oft-delayed The Flash.

Though Ezra Miller has re-upped his contract with Warner Bros. and is likely to star as Barry Allen in the movie, The Flash has since gone through multiple director changes behind the scenes well before filming could begin. Now director Andy Muschietti, currently finalizing IT CHAPTER TWO, is finally addressing his involvement with the project.

“Oh, I can’t really talk about that… yet,” Muschietti said to Fandango. He then added, “I really want to take a few months off after IT CHAPTER TWO and then regroup.”

It sounds like the news is accurate and that Warner Bros. Pictures’ new favorite director is going to take a dip into the DC Universe. Bumblebee and Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson, who is catapulting to the top of Hollywood conversations with her screenplays, will be tackling the latest script for the film.

This is a major change from the last few years, which has seen Dope director Rick Famuyiwa enter and exit the project, followed by Game Night directors and Spider-Man: Far From Home writers Jonathan Goldstein and Jon Francis Daly. That duo apparently clashed with Miller over the direction of the script.

Miller then teamed with iconic comic writer Grant Morrison for a reported “darker” take on The Flash, but Warner Bros. declined that AND Daly and Goldstein left the project as well. All hope seemed lost until Muschietti and Hodson’s involvement was announced two weeks ago.

And if all of this seems uncommon for the Flash, Miller previously went on the record while promoting Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and pledged to get this film right.

Anyone who knows anything about Barry Allen knows that he’s always late,” Miller explained. “But then when he arrives, he gets stuff done. And that’s definitely how this film’s production schedule is proceeding. We’re a little late.”

“But the reason why we are late,” the actor continued. “And this is the honest to god truth… We’re all — and I include myself in this — we are very meticulously focused on making a movie that’s not just one of the greatest superhero movies that we can possibly make. This movie’s also going to be a gift to the fans.”

The Flash does not yet have a release date.