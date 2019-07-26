iZombie Recap With Spoilers: The End Is Near in “Bye, Zombie”

In just a week, The CW’s iZombie will officially be coming to an end. But before what will surely be a memorable series finale, the show laid quite a lot of groundwork. Here’s what you need to know from this week’s penultimate episode, “Bye, Zombie”.

Liv is clearly upset about Martin’s death, and about the entire political situation in New Seattle. In the morgue, Ravi tells Liv that the formula for the zombie cure is now out of their hands, and that one of the medical companies is trying to profit off of it. Liv decides that they’re going to do whatever it takes to save Seattle, even if that means stealing the cure.

Charlie helps Liv and Ravi figure out a way to break into the medical company’s building, which is called Zone 19. They rig a spy camera onto one of the building’s janitors, and catch footage of him being unfaithful, which they use to blackmail him for information. They figure out how secure the building is, and suggest that they eat a particularly helpful brain to help them break in. They buy brains from Don-E, while Clive also helps supply the brain of a long-dead criminal. Clive says a tearful goodbye to Liv and Ravi, and realizes that she will no longer be a zombie if and when she comes back. Liv and Major dig up the criminal’s body, and they have a heart-to-heart in the process.

Major reassures her that she’ll be able to handle the mission, and they kiss. Meanwhile, Clive debates whether or not he helped Liv and Ravi to their advantage, and Dale tells him to join them on their mission. Liv and Peyton say their goodbyes. Peyton agrees to watch the refugee kids, and mentions that she wants to marry Ravi when they get back. Clive then shows up, offering to help with the mission.

In Atlanta, Liv and Clive go undercover at a fancy benefit, while Liv is on pickpocket brain. They need to woo Gladys, one of the lady scientists, which Clive does (albeit very awkwardly). While that happens, Liv and Ravi find a way to get inside the CDC — only for Ravi to immediately get recognized by one of his old co-workers. He manages to get her off of his tail and into Gladys’ office, returning the key to her office just as she’s about to leave.

The next day, they begin the heist. Clive poses as the building’s security guard, smuggling Bonnie in while Ravi and Liv sneak in on Ninja Warrior brain. They successfully make it into the secret lab. They wait for the building’s lead scientist to arrive, and threaten him at gunpoint. Ravi goes full Romero on the doctor, nearly killing him.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

General Mills smuggles guns into Seattle for Dolly and her followers. Major and Fillmore-Graves attempt to prevent the Dead Enders from starting a war. They travel to stop the Dead Enders’ latest protest, but their truck gets blown up and attacked. Major narrowly makes it out alive, just as Lambert arrives and tries to coax the Fillmore-Graves soldiers to the other side. Lambert takes over the role of Fillmore-Graves’ leader, and takes over the TV to turn Dead Enders into zombies. Major survives the ordeal, and promises to get the Max Rager from Fillmore-Graves to help make the cure.

Don-E is clearly still upset about Darcy’s death. Blaine learns that Ravi stole the Froelich kids. He proceeds to stalk Peyton in an attempt to find Ravi’s location. Blaine stays camped outside of the bunker until one of the other coyotes appears, and invites himself in at gunpoint. Peyton refuses to let him leave with the kids, but he kills the other coyote and kidnaps everyone.

iZombie airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.