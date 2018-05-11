‘iZombie’: Liv Needs Help in “And He Shall Be A Good Man” Season Finale Synopsis

The CW has released a new synopsis for “And He Shall Be A Good Man”, the season four finale of iZombie.

The synopsis is relatively vague, essentially hinting that much of the principal cast will be coming together to help Liv (Rose McIver). At this point, there’s no telling exactly what that could entail, especially as the season’s episode trucks along.

It’s entirely possible that Liv needing help could be caused by her new crusade as Renegade, which has led to her doing the illegal act of turning sick humans into zombies. As we speculated when Liv took on the role, there’s a chance that it could catch up to her — with major consequences.

“I don’t think Liv agrees with any of those black and white ideas.” McIver said of New Seattle’s society during a set visit last year. “I think she sort of thinks there’s a way of juggling being a good person and contributing to her society with occasionally bending rules when she feels like she needs to help people who need it. She’s definitely not as by the book, as major, or as she may have been in the past, but it’s always with really good intentions.”

But then again, there are some other possibilities for what could happen in the finale, considering the challenges that Fillmore-Graves and the rest of New Seattle have created.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how iZombie‘s season finale will unfold, depending on whether or not the show gets cancelled or renewed. As of right now, it’s unknown if the show will return for a fifth season, with some fans expecting an answer to come during next week’s TV Upfronts.

You can view the synopsis for “And He Shall Be a Good Man” below.

SEASON FINALE — Clive (Malcolm Goodwin), Ravi (Rahul Kohli), Peyton (Aly Michalka) and Major (Robert Buckley) work together to help Liv (Rose McIver).

David Anders and Robert Knepper also star.

Dan Etheridge directed the episode written by Rob Thomas.

Are you excited to see the season finale of iZombie? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

iZombie airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. “And He Shall Be a Good Man” will air on May 28th.