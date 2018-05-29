‘iZombie’: 7 Questions Raised by the Season 4 Finale

iZombie‘s fourth season came to a close tonight — and it may have laid some pretty major groundwork for what’s to come.

Spoilers for tonight’s season four finale of iZombie, “And He Shall Be a Good Man”, below!

The episode saw the story of Liv Moore (Rose McIver) take a pretty dark turn, as she was sentenced to death by Fillmore-Graves for her role as Renegade. As the episode went on, those in Liv’s corner fought pretty hard to help her survive, and it worked in a way that only iZombie could pull off.

Granted, some things were wrapped up pretty well tonight, but with the show officially being renewed for a fifth and final season, there are some major plot threads we’re curious about. So here are some of our burning questions.

Will Liv continue to be Renegade?

As the final scene of the finale showed, Liv’s crusade as Renegade paid off in a roundabout way, as humans and zombies alike came together to support her.

While it’s safe to assume that things in New Seattle won’t be completely peachy-keen, it’s clear that Liv has enough of a reason to continue her work. But we didn’t quite get an answer as to whether or not she will continue to be Renegade in the show’s final season.

“I don’t think Liv agrees with any of those black and white ideas.” McIver said of the new status quo during a set visit last year. “I think she sort of thinks there’s a way of juggling being a good person and contributing to her society with occasionally bending rules when she feels like she needs to help people who need it. She’s definitely not as by the book as Major, or as she may have been in the past, but it’s always with really good intentions.”

How will Seattle evolve from here?

If anything, the biggest changes of the finale had to do with the culture of New Seattle itself. Both Chase Graves (Jason Dohring) and Angus McDonald (Robert Knepper) were killed, leaving two major groups of Seattle’s zombie ecosystem changed forever.

And on top of that, the United States has officially decided to stop sending fresh brains into Seattle, which could mean that the peaceful outlook many zombies have could quickly be lost.

So…what will the city look like when Season 5 rolls around? Considering the status quo shifts that the show has endured in each subsequent season, almost anything feels possible.

How will Major change Fillmore-Graves?

Which brings us to Major (Robert Buckley), whose tussle with Chase Graves accidentally gave him a new promotion.

Even as Major occasionally went against Fillmore-Graves’ orders in the past, it’s clear that the remaining members respect his opinion, quickly appointing him as Chase’s successor.

Could this lead to some major changes to the way that Fillmore-Graves operates? In the span of maybe ten minutes, we’ve already seen Major allow Liv to bring in human smugglers, and allow Blaine (David Anders) to partner up with him. So it doesn’t feel out of the question that things could further evolve.

What’s Blaine’s endgame?

So…about Blaine.

iZombie’s resident antihero has had a rocky storyline this season, simultaneously expanding his crime syndicate while dealing with his father’s religious movement. But the finale essentially took both things off of the table, only for Major to ask Blaine and Don-E to help smuggle brains into the city.

As Major put it, it could lead to Blaine being remembered as a hero amongst zombies. But is that what he really wants?

Could Ravi produce an actual cure?

The episode also saw Ravi’s (Rahul Kohli) work take another turn, as he attempted to use Isobel’s entire brain as a way to turn Liv back into a human. Ultimately, Liv decided to put that brain to another use (which we’ll get to in a minute), which seems to put Ravi’s quest for a cure in a weird spot.

As Ravi told Major, he was nowhere near being able to produce an actual cure, which would theoretically allow the entire zombie population to return back to normal.

But could Season 5 finally lead to that happening? And what would Ravi have to do to make it happen?

What’s next for Clive?

Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) went through quite a lot in tonight’s finale, after agreeing to marry Dale (Jessica Harmon) even if it meant becoming a zombie.

After the two had an adorable wedding, Liv offered Clive and Dale Isobel’s brain, as a way to allow them both to be human forever. The two seemed very grateful about Liv’s present, with Clive in particular excited about the idea of becoming a father.

So what could this mean for Season 5? Could it cause any sort of shift in Liv and Clive’s work dynamic?

What cameos could we get next season?

And finally, the finale’s biggest surprise was seen but not heard, as Paul Rudd cameoed as the narrator of Levon’s (Daniel Bonjour) documentary about Liv.

It was a pretty delightful cameo from the Ant-Man actor and Veronica Mars alum, which was referenced outright several times throughout the episode.

But with the show coming to an end, and plenty of fans rallying behind the final season, what kind of cameos could we see next? Knowing iZombie, it’ll probably be something just as unexpected.

—

The fifth and final season of iZombie is expected to premiere sometime in 2019 on The CW.