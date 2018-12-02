‘iZombie’ Star Teases Peyton’s Role in Season 5

Fans are expecting iZombie to swing for the fences in its fifth and final season, and it sounds like that might mean some changes for one fan-favorite.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Aly Michalka teased what’s in store for her character, Peyton Charles, when the show picks back up sometime next year. At the tail-end of last season, Peyton became the acting mayor of Seattle, and it sounds like that will open up a new slew of challenges.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She has a lot of responsibility now on her plate,” Michalka revealed. “She goes through some rough stuff with her job about halfway through the season, so it’ll be interesting to see where she ends at the very end, if she’s still the acting mayor or if that job has been pulled out from under her.”

Apparently, that will hinder at least partially on Peyton’s dynamic with Major Lilywhite (Robert Buckley), who also became the new boss of Fillmore Graves. Apparently, the new gigs will put the pair “at odds”, “because what they’re fighting for isn’t necessarily the same thing.”

For iZombie fans, this provides one of the first real inklings of what’s in store for Season 5, something that has been a bit of a mystery in the past few months of hiatus. As fans will remember, the Season 4 finale ended with pretty of bombshells, which put Liv, Ravi, and company in a slew of new situations.

“It’s so on-point politically right now,” series star Rose McIver said during an interview with ComicBook.com last year. “It’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

Are you excited to see what’s in store in iZombie‘s final season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

iZombie season five is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.