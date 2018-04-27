‘iZombie’ Synopsis: “Insane in the Germ Brain” Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Insane in the Germ Brain,” the episode of iZombie scheduled to air on May 14.

In the episode, Liv finds herself on germaphobe brain — which has to be one of the less convenient ones she has had yet.

…I mean, I guess it’s good that she works in a morgue and things are frequently sanitized?

In season 4 of iZombie, the secret is out: the world knows that there are zombies in Seattle, and as a result, the city hsa been walled off from the rest of the world. With a brain shortage and serial killers on the loose, the city is not exactly safe — and members of the US military are pushing to bomb it in spite of the significant civilian casualties that might incur, so as to stop zombies from being able to get out of town and spread worldwide.

At the same time, Liv is struggling to help people looking to get into Seattle so they can be scratched by a zombie to cure terminal illnesses — and those looking to get out to safety.

The series just today announced that Veronica Mars standout Rico Colantoni, who played Detective Lou Bendetto in season three of iZombie, will return to the series — this time behind the camera, to direct an episode that appears to be a tribute to Die Hard.

“Insane in the Germ Brain”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

LIV ON GERMAPHOBE BRAIN

Liv (Rose McIver) does Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) a solid and agrees to consume germaphobe brain during flu season. Ravi (Rahul Kohli) continues his role as surrogate father to Isobel (guest star Izabela Vidovic).

Major (Robert Buckley) finally gets to the bottom of things, and Chase (guest star Jason Dohring “Veronica Mars”) continues to spiral out of control. Lastly, Peyton (Aly Michalka) struggles with a very important decision.

David Anders and Robert Knepper also star. Jude Weng directed the episode written by Dean Lorey.

iZombie airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Insane in the Germ Brain” will debut on May 14.