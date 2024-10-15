DC’s Creature Commandos Belle Reeve Experience Announced for NYCC

James Gunn and DC’s Creature Commandos animated series are planning a special presentation at New York Comic Con. The pop culture event of the fall takes place this week, and the promotion and marketing machines have started to ramp up. The Max original adult-animated series debuts in December, but Gunn and DC Studios want to give fans a little taste of what to expect from Creature Commandos. Now you may be asking what form will that take? Well, you’ll have to be one of the attendees at New York Comic Con to find out.

“To those attending #NYCC, your assignment is to report to Belle Reve. Your new prison inmates will be there to greet you, and if you step out of line, you’ll have to answer to the #CreatureCommandos. Follow protocol, and you will be rewarded with exclusive gear,” James Gunn wrote on social media. “From DC Studios, the new Max Original Series Creature Commandos premieres December 5th, exclusively on Max.”

So it would appear that the Creature Commandos Belle Reve Experience is handing out free gear and merchandise for the DC series. There will most likely be other products displayed in the Creature Commandos section at NYCC.

Creature Commandos star on DC variant covers

The stars of Creature Commandos are being highlighted on a set of variant covers from DC. As part of DC’s November 2024 solicitations, the publisher revealed that there will be four Creature Commandos variant covers, which will be gracing that month’s issues of Action Comics #1076, Batman and Robin #15, Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #33, and Superman #20. This is in addition to the DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandos title, which is being written by The Suicide Squad star David Dastmalchian.

This is the latest look at Creature Commandos to be revealed via DC variant covers, with a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive reprint of Creature Commandos #1 featuring a new piece of key art from the series.

What is Creature Commandos about?

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option.

The show stars Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation; additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer. The series premieres Thursday, December 5th on Max.