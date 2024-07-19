DC’s Creature Commandos Get New Comic Written by The Suicide Squad Star

Later this year, DC’s Creature Commandos are headed to television, with a highly-anticipated animation series kicking off James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe. The irreverent team of monster antiheroes has been a staple of comics off and on for decades at this point — and now, they are about to make a triumphant return to the medium. On Friday, as part of DC’s October 2024 solicitations, the publisher announced DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandos, a new comic outing for the team that will be published on October 2nd. The title will be written by actor and comic veteran David Dastmalchian, who starred in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad as Abner Krill / Polka-Dot Man, with art by Jesús Hervás.

The solicitation does not indicate whether DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandos is a one-shot, miniseries, or ongoing series, but with the Creature Commandos television series confirmed to debut on Max in December of 2024, this title will surely be widely available for fans who are looking for comics once the show premieres.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandos #1 About?

DC HORROR PRESENTS: CREATURE COMMANDOS #1

Written by DAVID DASTMALCHIAN

Art by JESÚS HERVÁS

Cover by TIRSO

Variant covers by CHARLIE ADLARD and JIM LEE

1:25 variant cover by JIM LEE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/2/24

This is the Creature Unit, a team of misfits assembled by a mad…ly talented scientist for a dangerous military mission. In this brand-new era of Creature Commandos penned by Count Crowley creator David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad and Late Night with the Devil), the claws are out, fangs are bared, and blood is spilled—lots of it!

Who Are DC’s Creature Commandos?

Initially created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93, the Creature Commandos are a crop of human-monster hybrids who carry out military actions for the government. The roster of the Creature Commandos television adaptation will include The Bride (Indira Varma), Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Dr. Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), and Weasel (Sean Gunn).

The series will also star Anya Chalotra as Circe, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandos #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on October 2nd. Creature Commandos, meanwhile, will premiere exclusively on Max in December.