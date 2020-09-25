James Gunn Won't Spoil The Suicide Squad by Revealing the Timeline for Peacemaker

✖

DC fans got a pleasant surprise yesterday when it was announced The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn, is teaming up with Peacemaker actor, John Cena, once again for a Peacemaker series on HBO Max. Naturally, fans are eager to learn more, but Gunn is withholding some information until The Suicide Squad is released next year. While the director did confirm the show will feature some of the other members of the squad and revealed if the show will affect filming on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, one detail he's not sharing is the series' timeline.

“OMG, is he going to survive? Yeeeeeeeees!!!!!,” one fan tweeted about Peacemaker. “We’re holding off announcing the timeline of the #Peacemaker TV show until after #TheSuicideSquad movie,” Gunn confirmed. That means the series could easily be a prequel. However, it sounds like we won’t know for sure until after August 6, 2021. You can view the tweet exchange below:

We’re holding off announcing the timeline of the #Peacemaker TV show until after #TheSuicideSquad movie. https://t.co/djDYLSg9l4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 23, 2020

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said when the show was announced. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena added. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

In addition to Cena, The Suicide Squad is set to star Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6, 2021. Peacemaker does not yet have a release date.