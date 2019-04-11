James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Reportedly Casting an Alien Femme Fatale

According to a report from Revenge of the Fans, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will trade in the supernatural threat of David Ayer’s movie for an alien one, with a casting call going out for a 20-30-year-old woman who is comfortable with heavy prosthetics. The report describes “a surly, muscular alien woman,” although actual details are scarce, since RotF is basing their report on their own sources rather than a completed casting notice. The report suggests little, acknowledging a shortage of knowledge of deep DC lore. The description they provide, though, is broad enough to include one of any number of characters, especially if the personality type was being retrofitted from the comics to suit the tone of the movie.

The movie will reportedly feature longtime Suicide Squad staples Deadshot and Captain Boomerang, along with a cast of new characters like King Shark, Polka-Dot Man, Ratcatcher, Killer Frost, and Peacemaker. The motley crew of villains and antiheroes will be squaring off against an alien threat, if this rumor is true, which may raise some eyebrows since one of the critiques of Ayer’s Suicide Squad was the fact that the villain felt somewhat incongruous with the heroes. It will likely come down to execution, though; anybody who has read comic books would not have to stretch too hard to figure out a way that King Shark and Deadshot facing off against an alien tough makes some kind of sense.

The Suicide Squad will begin filming in the fall, and is expected to shoot for 5-6 months. Gunn was recently reinstated as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 at Disney, which will get moving again after Gunn completes The Suicide Squad. The Guardians movies are full of young, female aliens whose appearance is reliant on a lot of makeup and/or prosthetics, although the most notable of them — Gamora — is basically not much more than a member of the Suicide Squad might be: she’s strong, fast, heals quick, and is a good fighter but it isn’t as though she can DO a lot, superhero-wise.

