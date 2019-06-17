Jason Momoa Says He Would Love to Play Wolverine in Marvel Universe

Jason Momoa’s breakout role came in Game of Thrones, with his stint on the series only lasting the first season. His presence in the fantasy series was strong, opening up a number of doors for him in other franchises. The actor debuted as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe with a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with Justice League offering him a more substantial part of the franchise. The solo adventure Aquaman became both a financial and critical success, likely cementing Momoa’s involvement in the DCEU for the foreseeable future, though, if his career had a different trajectory, the actor admitted he would love to play Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Wolverine. Oh I’d love to play Wolverine,” Momoa shared with the crowd when asked what MCU character he’d like to play at Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio. When discussing how Hugh Jackman had retired from the role, Momoa noted, “He was phenomenal. I grew up just loving Wolverine.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given Momoa’s success in the DCEU, we shouldn’t expect him to make commitments to the MCU, but, based on when the X-Men could debut in the franchise, it’s possible that Momoa’s commitments to that character could expire, allowing him to bring the mutant to life.

Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox is one of the biggest deals in media of the past decade, as it allows the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and various other Marvel characters owned by the studio to be incorporated into Marvel Studios films. Since the deal was confirmed, fans have been speculating about when and how these characters will make their way into the MCU. One report claims that we shouldn’t expect to see these characters’ debut in the near future.

“There is no rush to bring the X-Men to the marketplace after this,” an unnamed producer shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “And when they come back, it’s going to extend Marvel’s run another 10 years.”

Interestingly, before debuting in the DCEU, Momoa was in talks to play Drax in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Various reports paint different pictures of why Momoa didn’t ultimately take the role, with Momoa himself claiming that he wasn’t interested in playing another brutish character at that point in his career. Other reports claimed that Momoa was passed on for the role, leading towards hostility from the actor over not securing the role.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the MCU.

Would you like to see Momoa play Wolverine? Let us know in the comments below!