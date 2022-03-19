Zack Snyder Celebrates Justice League Snyder Cut Anniversary With New Post

Zack Snyder is celebrating a year of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on Twitter with an important message. In honor of the anniversary, he posted a graphic with a hidden meaning. The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention has been one of the causes nearest and dearest to both the director and the #ReleaseTheSynderCut movement. For reference, the fans have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the AFSP over the course of their lobbying. It hasn’t stopped since Zack Snyder’s Justice League actually released. It makes sense that the filmmaker would want to mark this occasion with something so meaningful to him. If you can remember the day the news was announced, it sent a shockwave through social media for an entire week. And that hype would heat back up when the project came up for discussion with Warner Bros.’ new slate. Check out Snyder’s post for yourself down below.

For fans looking for more of Snyder’s vision, the director doesn’t have much of an update. He delivered the cut, but Warner Bros. are the ones with the keys to these characters.

“Look, the story’s figured out. I know what to do, it’s not a question,” Snyder previously explained. “But the truth is, the [Snyder Cut] came out, just to give you a sense of it. I haven’t heard from them [Warner Bros.], I don’t know what they think. I do love these characters and I love the world, clearly, but yeah, I just don’t know what their plans are or what they’re up to.”

Last year, at IGN Fan Fest, the director talked about how important Batman was to the fabric of the Justice League before his movie took place.

“The death of Superman really shakes him out of that [dark place] and puts him on this really cathartic path to form the Justice League and do his part,” the director recalled. “If you think about it, the Justice League is made up entirely of almost god-like characters with these god-like powers, and [Batman is] just a guy. Yes, he is the world’s greatest detective and he is this incredible force as far as humanity goes, but in the end, he is just a guy. It’s like his job of bringing [the Justice League] together, it was also one of the most important jobs because there would be no Justice League without Bruce.”

