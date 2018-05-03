Jimmy Kimmel Playing Batman In ‘Teen Titans Go!’ Movie

Teen Titans GO To The Movies found its Batman in the world of late night television.

The Teen Titans are trying to be taken seriously as heroes in the new film, but they won’t be alone, as heroes like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman are all making appearances. As for who is playing the role of the Dark Knight, that would be none other than Jimmy Kimmel, who announced the role while taking a shot at LEGO Batman’s Will Arnett.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Dear @ArnettWill, there’s a new #Batman in town (me) and you are what the kids call OLD NEWS… @TeenTitansMovie #TeenTitansGOMovie.”

Come to think of it, yeah, Batman would totally say something like that, so it seems he’s getting off to a great start.

You can check out the new trailer above.

Now, Arnett is actually still going to be in Teen Titans GO To The Movies, though he won’t be reprising his Batman role. Instead, he’s playing the role of Teen Titans villain Slade Wilson, also known as Deathstroke. Knowing how Teen Titans GO takes shots at everything, including itself, there will most likely be a joke or two pointing out the new casting.

The official description for Teen Titans GO! To The Movies is listed below.

“It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.”

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies stars Kristen Bell, Will Arnett, Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes, Hynden Walch, and Scott Menville, and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail.

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies releases on July 27.