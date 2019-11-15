Joker Set to Pass $1 Billion at Box Office

Having the title of highest grossing R-rated movie in box office history clearly isn’t enough for Arthur Fleck. Joker, which quickly became a phenomenon upon its release, has been a steady performer at the box office for more than a month now, and it should have enough left in the tank to get it over one of the biggest hurdles this weekend. Todd Phillips‘ Joker is going to be the first R-rated movie in box office history to make $1 billion.

We’ve all known for some time that Joker would cross the $1 billion mark at some point in its theatrical run, but it looks like that time has finally arrived. According to Forbes, Joker is currently sitting at $998 million as of Friday, though other sources suggest its total is closer to $995 million. Either way, Joker should pass $1 billion at some point over the weekend, making it an even more monumental win for Warner Bros.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, given just how much money Joker is still making, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to know that sequel rumors are already floating around the Internet. For now, Todd Phillips doesn’t have anything in the works and isn’t planning to move forward with a follow-up, but he’s definitely not ruling another Joker out either.

“But it couldn’t just be this wild and crazy movie about the ‘Clown Prince of Crime,’” Phillips told the Los Angeles Times. “It would have to have some thematic resonance in a similar way that this does. Because I think that’s ultimately why the movie connected, it’s what’s going on underneath. So many movies are about the spark, and this is about the powder. If you could capture that again in a real way, that would be interesting.”

If the right idea were to present itself, it sounds like Phillips would be on board. There’s almost no way Warner Bros. would say no at this point, right?

How long do you think it will take Joker to cross $1 billion at the box office? Will it happen this weekend? Let us know in the comments!