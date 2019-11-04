Joker Director’s BTS Photos Include Catwoman Reference

Joker‘s amazing run at the box office continues and the accolades keep rolling in. Now, Todd Phillips is giving fans a peek behind the curtain at some exclusive pictures of the cast and crew. One of the photos shows off a pretty fun Easter Egg focusing on Catwoman. Arthur’s notebook has a ton of sketches in it with the word step repeatedly on the pages. In the center of the page, there are images of scantily clad ladies. Now, just not any women, these ladies are surrounded by cats. One actually is part cat with an instantly recognizable weapon on a string. It’s not a detail that most would agonize over, but for this movie, every moment that the film leans towards the source material is a major point of interest of fans of Joker.

Todd Phillips’ film has smashed records at the box office and now stands alone as Warner Bros. biggest win of 2019. The movie stands highest-grossing R-rated film of all time and working its way ever closer to the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office. Now, the press is even considering it a serious awards season contender. Joker even has a chance to snare the Best Picture Oscar that has eluded comic book-inspired films in the past. All of this success has some fans wondering if there could be a sequel. Joaquin Phoenix is not entirely ruling out his participation in one if the follow-up materializes. Phoenix is just not interested in doing it because of the film’s commercial success.

In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times’ The Envelope, Phoenix was forthcoming about doing a sequel just because of box office dominance. He declared that idea to be “ridiculous”.

“I wouldn’t do a sequel just because the first movie is successful,” Phoenix explained. “That’s ridiculous.”

Even with that on the table, Phoenix isn’t averse to revisiting Arthur Fleck for the right story. He explained what drew him to Joker was in part the single iteration packaging. But, he also confided that there was a lot of meat let on the bone with the character. Phillips had to endure some joking from his star about when the sequel to the high-profile project will get rolling.

“Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels,” Phoenix elaborated. “In the second or third week of shooing, I was like, ‘Todd, can you just start working on a sequel? There’s way too much to explore.’ It was kind of in jest — but not really.”

“I basically said, ‘You could take this character and put him in any movie,’” Phoenix added. “So I did a photoshoot with the on-set photographer and we made posters where I Photoshopped Joker into 10 classic movies: Rosemary’s Baby, Raging Bull, Yentl. If you see it, you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’d watch that movie.’ Yentl with Joker? That would be … amazing!”