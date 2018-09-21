Internet Reacts to First Look at Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Makeup

Warner Bros. debuted the first look at Joaquin Phoenix in his Joker makeup for the villain’s currently-filming solo film, which took the internet by storm.

The character last feature film appearance was in Suicide Squad as played by Jared Leto with a look that fans weren’t entirely excited by. Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the character in 2008’s The Dark Knight is considered by many to be the defining incarnation of the villain, ultimately landing the actor a posthumous Academy Award for the role. Understandably, expectations have been quite high for Phoenix and fans have been eagerly awaiting how he could look as the villain.

Reactions to the look of the character have been mixed, understandably, though fans seem to be happy that the studio would share the look of the character so early on, knowing that the longer we had to wait to see the character, the more pressure would be put on the picture.

See what fans are saying about Phoenix’s Joker before it lands in theaters on October 4, 2019!

But Is He Damaged?

I dunno about this new Joker who doesn’t have the word “damaged” tattooed on his forehead. How am I supposed to know whether he’s damaged or not now? — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 21, 2018

Elseworlds Angle

It’s an “Elseworlds” Joker origin movie. Set in the 80s. No Batman. I think it looks interesting and I’m looking forward to it. — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) September 21, 2018

No One Is Ready

Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker!

No. One. Is. Ready!! the ending!! This is already an instant classic! pic.twitter.com/v57sIsEAe2 — Armani (@armani_salado) September 21, 2018

Don’t Tell Leto

Jared Leto when he realizes they’re actually doing a #Joker film without him. pic.twitter.com/dFUrq7YT0L — House of Lak-El (@multiTASKmedium) September 21, 2018

The Anticipation Builds

Can’t wait for this…. #Joker is my most anticipated Comic Book Movie. pic.twitter.com/v5ygjf1141 — Mark (Nation of Nerds) (@nationofnerds) September 21, 2018

Already Stoked

This #Joker movie could really surprise us all, I’m stoked pic.twitter.com/Vl3Kj9Q8YC — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) September 21, 2018

Many Great Jokers

All the current, live action Joker’s! God damn they all look so perfect in their own ways, and I’m 10000% sure Joaquin Phoenix is gonna give a performance worthy of joining the elite group of actors to have played Mistah J! pic.twitter.com/wUgoTZ39AG — dennis (@cookiedusterden) September 21, 2018

Early Look

I certainly wasn’t expecting to see this so early.

Behold; Joaquin Phoenix as THE JOKER. pic.twitter.com/2EeegCRbbN — #WonderGal (@amazonheroicon) September 21, 2018

Subtle Callback

Peep the iconic orange vest under the purple suit #Joker this is a great colour scheme pic.twitter.com/iWNNiBSIQv — Nеdward Brock Jr. (@carbo_knight) September 21, 2018

Looks Aren’t Important